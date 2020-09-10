Kokomo YMCA is partnering with Kokomo Police Department, Kokomo Fire Department and Howard County Sheriff’s Department to hold a fundraiser in memory of 9/11. Members from each department will be climbing 110 flights of stairs, like first responders on the morning of 9/11. Funds raised will benefit Indiana Burn Center.
The event begins at 8:15 a.m. Friday with an honor guard presentation, followed by a speech from Mayor Tyler Moore and then a moment of silence at 8:45 a.m. Climbing begins at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first tower was hit.
Representatives from KPD, KFD and HCSD will climb for 45 minutes and trade off, with the last member climbing at 3:45 p.m., and the event ending at 4:30 p.m. The fundraiser will be broadcast on Facebook Live at facebook.com/KokomoYMCA.
Matt Sandoe, a member of the YMCA leadership team, coordinated the event. He can be reached at 765-457-4447.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.