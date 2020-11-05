The Kokomo Family YMCA will be hosting its $5,000 Dinner Auction virtually this year, beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.
The auction will offer more than 40 unique items, including spa packages, sports memorabilia, family-fun packages, wine, and more, according to a press release.
All proceeds from the online auction support the YMCA’s Annual Campaign, which raises funds to help send kids to camp, participate in sports, and allow families to enjoy experiences at the Y.
“Every dollar raised helps us continue strengthening our community through programs for youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. When you give to the Kokomo YMCA, you make a difference in the lives of people in our community,” according to the release.
Visit kokomoymca.org to bid or call 765-457-4447 for more information.
