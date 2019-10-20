Young Hearts Academy is planning an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ, 3112 Easy St. The facility will have its grand opening Jan. 6.

The academy will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will offer three nutritional meals daily, a safe atmosphere with Christian values, early learning, before and after care programs, and an educated, loving and caring staff.

Registration is open through Dec. 20.

