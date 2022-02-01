WINDFALL — Around 20 Windfall residents have filed health complaints following a monthlong fire of straw and corncobs that created heavy smoke in town and forced some people to evacuate.
Lindsey Ogden, office manger of the Tipton County Health Department, said health issues reported from the four-week smoke event included headaches, nausea, vomiting, nose bleeds and difficulty breathing.
She said the health department is holding on to all the filed complaints to keep for future reference in case another smoke event were to happen.
The health complaints come after the fire, located on land leased by Simpson Straw at 3200 Indiana 213, was extinguished around Jan. 7. The blaze was first reported on Dec. 11.
The fire started naturally from decomposition inside the corncob pile, which may have been smoldering all year before it was noticed last month. Firefighters estimated the pile was around 11,000 square feet in size and up to 30 feet high.
The heavy amounts of smoke blowing into the south end of town forced some residents to evacuate their homes and move in with relatives or find a hotel. On some days, the entire town would be shrouded in smoke.
Windfall Clerk-Treasurer Regina Schmitt said all residents have since returned home.
"Everyone is happy to be back home and that the fire is out," she said. "We're all just trying to get back to our normal lives here."
The blaze was eventually extinguished after the pile became small enough for Simpson Straw to use a manure spreader to pull apart and dismantle the pile in an adjoining field.
But whether the smoke might have contained toxins that could cause lingering health issues will never be known.
Ogden said the Indiana Department of Environmental Management inspected the fire a couple of times but never conducted air quality tests.
"It was frustrating for us and for the citizens," she said. "... It felt like our hands were tied and there wasn't anything we could do to help the citizens."
Schmitt said the town doesn't plan on taking any legal action against Simpson Straw for the health complaints. However, the town did send a bill for around 300,000 gallons of treated water it provided to firefighters to combat the blaze.
She said now that the fire has been out for a few weeks and the town is smoke-free, everyone is just relieved it's over.
"It wasn't fun, to say the least, but I think we all just sucked it up and toughed it out as best we could and tried to make the best of a bad situation until it went away," Schmitt said.
