An Illinois man is now under arrest for what police believe is his connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old Kokomo boy earlier this month.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, officers arrested Jeremiah Neal, 18, of Cahokia, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon on a Level 1 felony charge of murder and a Level 2 felony charge of robbery for his alleged role in the incident. An initial hearing date has not yet been set in Howard Superior Court 4.
On Jan. 2, James C. Gray Jr. was allegedly shot at a still unidentified area on the city’s northwest side and was later pronounced dead at St. Vincent Kokomo. Gray’s death marked the first homicide of the year for the city and the third time in the last six months that the victim was a teenager.
Reports stated at the time that a 15-year-old male was also detained in connection with the incident, and he is currently being held at the Kinsey Youth Center on a Level 2 felony charge of robbery.
