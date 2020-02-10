Two Kokomo men are now under arrest after police located thousands of dollars worth of drugs inside a north side residence.
James L. Warren, 40, is facing preliminary charges of dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
He is being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
Brandon Wilson, 40, is facing preliminary charges of dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious violence felon, a Level 4 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
He is also being held at the Howard County jail on $50,000 cash bond with no surety.
The two men's initial hearings in Howard Circuit Court have not yet been yet.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, officers with the Howard County Community Corrections were conducting a home visit at Warren's residence in the 1500 block of North Purdum Street when they observed suspected narcotics and ammunition inside the residence.
The officers then contacted the KPD Drug Task Force for assistance, who were able to eventually obtain a warrant for a full search of the property, the release indicated.
Inside, officers located an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, three firearms, packaging for "spice," suspected unpackaged synthetic cannabinoid with an estimated street value of $15,000, 29 grams of methamphetamine, 41 grams of an unknown controlled substance and 104 grams of heroin, the release noted.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Capt. Shane Melton at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Deputies with the Howard County Sheriff's Department also assisted officers in the investigation.
