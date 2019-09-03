Five men are in custody after a shots fired incident near Studebaker Park Monday evening.
According to scanner traffic, police responded to the area of Dunbar Court around 7 p.m. in reference to multiple gunshots. There were also reportedly several people in nearby Studebaker Park at the time of the incident, including children.
The men ended up fleeing in a red Ford F150 truck with black stripes, scanner traffic indicated, and they were seen tossing guns from the vehicle during a subsequent police pursuit.
One of those guns was recovered at KFC, 1523 S. Reed Road, and another was recovered in the 800 block of East King Street, according to the scanner. Police also recovered a third gun, but it's unclear where that was located.
After fleeing from the vehicle in the 600 block of South Jay Street, three of the men were apprehended right away, scanner traffic noted, and another man was arrested in the 800 block of East King Street. The last one was located near the area of Vaile Avenue and Ohio Street.
Their identities have not been provided at this time.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.