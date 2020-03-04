A citizen’s tip to police led to two arrests and the seizure of over 200 grams of marijuana from a northwest side residence on Tuesday.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the citizen alerted officers of potential drug activity at a residence in the 1900 block of Meghan Court.
When officers and Howard County Community Corrections officers went to conduct a home visit at the property, they located 225 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales and an undisclosed amount of money, the release noted.
Three small children were also located and removed safely from the residence, police stated.
Police arrested the homeowners of the property, Cody A. Best, 24, and Tiffany L. Corbit, 22, both of Kokomo.
They are both now facing preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Best and Corbit are being held without bond at the Howard County jail, and their initial hearings in Howard Circuit Court have not yet been set.
