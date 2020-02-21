PERU – State police say a two-week long criminal investigation resulted in the arrests of six Peru residents on drug charges, including one charge of trafficking meth at the Miami County jail.
Police started an investigation after receiving a citizen’s tip about possible illegal drug activity occurring at the home at 4621 S. 50 West, in rural Peru. During the course of the investigation, officers developed enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the residence, according to a release.
During the search of the residence, officers say they found approximately 20 grams of meth, marijuana, prescription medication, syringes and drug paraphernalia.
The search led to the arrest of Jennifer Brown, 39, Allen O’Malley, 39, Frank Stambaugh, 36, David Jones, 35, Whitney Stambaugh, 33, and Roger Edmondson Jr., 30, who were all incarcerated at the Miami County jail.
They all face criminal charges for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Whitney Stambaugh faces an additional charge for trafficking meth after police say they found it hidden on her person while she was being booked into the jail. She was also served with two arrest warrants for failure to appear from Wabash and Miami counties.
Frank Stambugh has an additional charge for possession of meth, while Jones has an additional count for dealing meth.
Brown, O'Malley, Frank Stambuagh, Jones, and Edmondosn Jr. were at the residence when the warrant was executed, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Marijuana Tip Line at 1-888-873-1694.
