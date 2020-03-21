Two storage units were broken into on Friday, and two suspects have been arrested, according to a media release.
At about 8:44 a.m., officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to Stor-It Mini-Warehouse, 1801 E. North St., in regard to a burglary.
Officers determined there were two storage units broken into with items missing.
Investigators were able to obtain video footage from the facility and observed a suspect vehicle.
Investigators located the vehicle in the 2500 Block of North Jay. A search warrant for a residence was obtained and executed. During the investigation multiple pieces of stolen electronic equipment were recovered.
The following individuals were arrested as a result of this investigation: Joshua Adcock, 41, of Kokomo, charged with burglary, a Level 5 felony and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and Amber Mayhew-Adcock, 39, also of Kokomo. She is charged with theft, a Level 6 felony.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Erik Fogg at 765-456-7369 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765- 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.
