Kokomo schools’ next superintendent is hoping to continue many of the initiatives he's contributed to in his career.
The Kokomo Board of School Trustees named assistant superintendent Mike Sargent as the district’s next superintendent Monday. He will replace Jeff Hauswald, who is leaving after 11 years at Kokomo.
Sargent is a Kokomo native through and through. He graduated from Kokomo High School and has spent his entire career with the district. Sargent has been a special education teacher, assistant principal, principal, director of student programs and evaluation, as well as assistant superintendent.
A supportive crowd was on hand Monday to celebrate Sargent’s new position.
“It’s humbling, I didn’t anticipate to be emotional, but I am a little bit,” Sargent said after the board’s vote. “This is a huge honor and of course, a huge responsibility.”
Sargent spent time as principal at Bon Air and Central middle schools, as well as Kokomo High School. At Central, he helped both the middle and high schools become authorized International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program schools.
As high school principal, Sargent helped see through the addition of the IB Diploma Program and Career-Related Program. He also helped with the creation of student exchanges in various countries and expansion of college prep courses and career and technical pathways.
Sargent said the opportunity to help continue the district’s current direction was one he wanted to take.
“I felt like it was a good chance to continue the good work we’ve done,” he said.
A search for superintendent began earlier this spring after Hauswald announced he would leave to be the next superintendent at Monroe Community School Corporation in Bloomington.
“Personally, having Dr. Sargent as a colleague these past 11 years, I am confident the district is in great hands,” the outgoing superintendent said in a statement. “I wish Dr. Sargent and the entire Kokomo School community much continued success in the coming years.”
Board members gave Sargent a warm welcome.
“We had a pool of several high-quality, very talented candidates and he rose to the top of that list,” board member Lisa Ellison said.
“As one of my students, I’m so proud,” added board member Karen Sosbe, prior to the vote. “I saw this in you when I had you in school.”
Though it might have been a little emotional Monday, Sargent said he’s ready for the new job.
“We have a tremendous staff who care deeply about our kids,” he said. “That’s a great start.”
Sargent's contract is for three years, with a $141,500 annual salary.
