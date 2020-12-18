When schools shut down because of a global pandemic, what happens to the students who don’t have internet access at home to do the virtual work?
That was one of the questions posed earlier this year to Kokomo Urban Outreach Executive Director Pastor Jeff Newton.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns which abruptly closed many of the nation’s schools — including those right here in Howard County — students who were in that boat were left with little options, Newton explained.
“When school stopped in March, many of the kids that we [KUO] work with struggled with having the resources at home to do the work, so most of them didn’t do anything from March until the end of the [school] year,” Newton said, referring to the few dozen kids that participate in the organization’s programs like ManUP, MiniUP and StepUP. “So we identified those that needed extra help, and that’s how we decided to do this.”
The “this” Newton is referring to is the KUO Learning Center, a resource center for those students who participate in KUO’s UP programs and are currently enrolled in a virtual learning set-up for the 2020-2021 school year.
“The idea simply was this,” Newton explained. “How do we help kids catch up that are behind, and then how do we keep them caught up? We have about 20 kids whose parents have chosen virtual for them this year, and most of them are from Kokomo schools, though we do also have kids from Taylor, Northwestern and Western. … So they come here, and we’re a resource for them to use during the day.”
Newton wanted to be very clear that the learning center is not a school but rather a safe place where students can come and receive mentoring and one-on-one help while connected via Zoom to their physical classrooms and teacher instruction.
Each student is served breakfast and lunch every day at the center — which opened on July 31 — and Deanna Ancil, KUO’s assistant executive director, said the staff also works closely with the individual teachers to make sure the child’s work is completed and on time.
“I can go behind and have connections with almost every teacher,” she noted. “I can follow up with them and say, ‘OK, where are we struggling? What are we missing?’ It’s about finding out what pieces the kids would need if they were in the actual classroom. … So I’m also kind of moderating and making sure they’re on top of their work. … But with the teachers, it’s constant contact through phone calls, texts, or emails.
“I feel like sometimes they [students] can get lost in the whole virtual world,” she added. “At least if they’re sitting in a classroom, they’re around other folks, and I think they can stay tuned in easier. I feel like alone on the computer, they can get a little too comfortable, and they can get a little lazy. … Here, we try to make sure it’s as stable of an environment as possible and somebody who’s right there with them. If we’re not right there with them, we’re monitoring them all the time.”
But the students are also getting more than just their Zoom instruction too, Newton and Ancil added.
Along with their typical school work, students are also learning Spanish, having gym class in KUO’s recreational room and the older students are even learning how to remodel areas of the building during their breaks.
It’s all in an effort to make sure the students don’t fall through the cracks, the pair noted.
And it appears to be working too, Newton pointed out.
“We have a girl that’s a kindergartener here, and she’s never been to school before,” he said, “and we have this 70-year-old volunteer that’s in there every single day with her helping her out. She didn’t know her colors, ABCs or even really how to count. So she had to start from scratch. Now she can write her numbers all the way to 20, write her name and her ABCs, and what it took was sitting there one on one with this volunteer every day for about four hours just going over and over some things.”
Kareen Dunn is a staff member at KUO, and he said he’s been where the students are right now.
And that’s why he believes in the mission behind the learning center and even the organization itself.
“You ask me where they would be if they never came to this program, they’d be lost,” he said. “I think these kids would be behind in their education and really just life in general.”
That’s why learning center volunteers are consistently needed and are critical to the success of the students who use it, KUO’s staff members added.
“What we’re looking for is anyone who can come in,” Newton said. “We’ll do a little application and background check. They can come in and spend as much or as little time as they want. So if they come in for an hour a week, that’s good. If they can come in five hours a week, that’s good. Whatever day or days they can come in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, that’s appreciated.
“It doesn’t matter how long you’re here,” Newton added. “It’s about just wanting to sit down with a kid and just being willing to be there to help them out.”
