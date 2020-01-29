BorgWarner officials provided few details Wednesday on how acquiring Delphi Technologies could affect the Kokomo facility, but industry experts say the kinds of products being made here fit with BorgWarner’s push into electric vehicle technology.
The international auto parts supplier announced late Tuesday it was acquiring Delphi Technologies. The company said the acquisition would strengthen BorgWarner’s power electronics products, capabilities and scale.
“Combining with Delphi Technologies is consistent with BorgWarner’s evolution towards the propulsion market of the future and would enable BorgWarner to maintain flexibility across combustion, hybrid, and electric propulsion,” the company said in a release.
Kristen Kinley, global head of external communications at Delphi Technologies, said the Kokomo facilities currently have nearly 700 hourly and salaried employees, along with another 100 or so contract employees.
She said the company’s tech lab and Morgan Street plant currently make inverters and converters, power electronics for hybrid and electrics vehicles, and inventor switches.
Dave Andrea, an automotive strategy consultant at one of the largest business advisory firms in the country, Plante Moran, said Wednesday those are the kinds of products that fit perfectly with BorgWarner’s objective of beefing up its hybrid and electric vehicle propulsion offerings.
“Inventors and convertors are critical components to the overall cost and overall capabilities of new electric-vehicle systems, without a doubt,” he said.
“Suppliers need all the major components in their portfolio that have costs associated with them, or engineering sophistication, because you want to control all those factors, versus having a vehicle manufacturer select and choose key components.”
But what exactly BorgWarner has planned for the Kokomo facilities is still a question mark.
Michelle Collins, the company’s director of public relations and marketing for North America, said Wednesday any details “simply aren’t available.”
Patrick Anderson, CEO of Anderson Economic Group, a Michigan-based consulting firm, said there’s a good chance the two companies haven’t yet discussed plant-specific decisions on employment.
But, he said, BorgWarner will soon be looking for redundancies inside Delphi that it might eliminate.
Even so, the company’s history in Kokomo of producing and engineering electric-vehicle components will be an “invaluable asset” for BorgWarner, Anderson said.
Delphi Technologies CEO Richard Dauch said in a release that “BorgWarner’s team shares our focus on addressing today’s and tomorrow’s challenges, and the combination will create exciting opportunities for our employees.”
BorgWarner currently operates only one other facility in Indiana. In 2018, the company opened a new 100,000-square-foot technical center in Noblesville, which combined the operations from its facilities in Anderson and Pendleton.
The Noblesville center features a state-of-the-art lab which increased the company’s research and development capacity to “meet growing customer demand for these products by expanding the prototype building and testing capabilities for its electrified products.”
BorgWarner’s Collins said the company would not release the number of employees at the facility. The Anderson Herald Bulletin reported in 2017 that the 325 jobs in Anderson and Pendleton were moved to the Noblesville facility.
“We are thrilled to open our new technical center in Noblesville, allowing us to bring all our area employees under one beautiful new roof,” said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, president and general manager of BorgWarner powerdrive systems, in a release from 2018.
The company also once operated a massive plant in Muncie that was one of the largest employers in the region. That facility permanently closed in 2009.
In total, BorgWarner employs 30,000 workers globally, Collins said.
The all-stock deal between BorgWarner and Delphi technologies is valued at approximately $3.3 billion, and the transaction is targeted to close in the second half of the year. It still needs approval from Delphi Technologies shareholders.
BorgWarner said after the acquisition, it expects to be one of the leading pure-play propulsion companies globally, serving light and commercial vehicle manufacturers and the aftermarket.
“This exciting transaction represents the next step in BorgWarner’s balanced propulsion strategy, strengthening our position in electrified propulsion, as well as our combustion, commercial vehicle and aftermarket businesses,” said BorgWarner President and CEO Frédéric Lissalde in a release.
BorgWarner’s acquisition of Delphi comes after Delphi Automotive announced in 2017 it was splitting into two separate companies, Delphi Technologies and Aptiv.
Aptiv focuses on technology related to self-driving vehicles, and Delphi Technologies concentrates on powertrain development.
Since then, the two companies have shared space at the Kokomo facilities. Aptiv said in April it will move its Kokomo operations to the “north side of Indianapolis/Westfield area” in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.
The company did not respond Wednesday to emails asking whether it has yet moved operations out of the city. At the time the companies split, Aptiv employed around 600 workers in Kokomo.
