Delphi is just about gone from Kokomo, and it’s the last vestige of what was once Delco Electronics, the world’s largest manufacturer of automotive electronics. Delco was a division of General Motors, and its research and development world headquarters and primary plants were here in Kokomo. GM merged Delco with Hughes, then un-merged it and spun it off as a separate company, which eventually became Delphi.

Delco came to Kokomo in the aftermath of the Haynes Auto Company’s failure. In 1935, GM contracted with Crosley Radio for production of car radios, and Crosley set up shop in a former Haynes building on Home Avenue. GM quickly changed their minds and decided to operate the radio plant itself, taking it over in 1936. They were a force to be reckoned with, as well as a major employer, for the next 50 years or so.