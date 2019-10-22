FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo a picketer carries sign at one of the gates outside the closed General Motors automobile assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Many from Lordstown, Ohio, and near Baltimore and Detroit are opposing a deal that could end a 37-day strike that crippled GM’s U.S. production and cost the company an estimated $2 billion. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)