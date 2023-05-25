Good journalism is good business.
That was the motto behind the Maynard Report, a series of columns written for the Kokomo Tribune by Emmy Award-winning journalist Maynard Eaton.
And whether it was through highlighting the passion of local activists or the celebration and success of area businesses, Eaton’s words always told a story that he felt needed to be heard.
This week, Eaton passed away following a brief battle with lung cancer, leaving behind a legacy that spans over 50 years in the journalism industry.
According to a media release sent out Wednesday morning by Eaton Media Group, Eaton was currently working as Endowed Professor of Journalism at Hampton University in Virginia at the time of his death.
Hampton was Eaton’s alma mater, per the release. Eaton graduated from the school’s Mass Media program in 1970.
From there, Eaton went on to take a job at WVEC-TV in Hampton, Virginia, where he became the station’s first Black newsman, according to the release.
And throughout his career, the issue of civil rights was an area that Eaton always seemed to gravitate toward, the release indicated, writing articles for the Spelman College Messenger and the National Association for Black Journalists, as well as serving a National Communications Director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).
Dr. Charles Steele is SCLC’s current president and issued a statement Wednesday regarding Eaton’s passing.
“He (Eaton) brought his journalism skills to SCLC and an insight and expertise that is irreplaceable,” Steele said in the media release. “He was committed to telling the story of the (Civil Rights) Movement, and I will always remember with appreciation his dedication to his craft.”
And as Eaton’s work began to be recognized on a national level, so did his accolades.
In 2008, Eaton was named Journalist of the Year by the Rainbow/PUSH civil rights group, per the release.
He also won eight Emmy awards for his work throughout various news outlets in Atlanta, Georgia, and such national agencies as the World News Monitor, USA Today, BET television, the Ebony Journal and Prime Time.
“For decades, Maynard Eaton was synonymous with journalism in Atlanta —covering Atlanta City Hall and the Gold Dome,” Atlanta, Georgia Mayor Andre Dickens said in a written statement Wednesday afternoon. “… His persistence and dedication to informing his audiences earned him numerous awards but also the trust and respect of the community. Maynard worked to ensure Black voices were heard and that Black communities had the same access to information as others — and Atlanta is a better city because of those efforts. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”
Eaton is survived by his wife, local artist and author Robin Williams.
He was 73.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.