For six weeks, the doors have been locked and the lights turned off at Robert Miller & Son Furniture after the state in March ordered all non-essential businesses to shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak.
But on Monday, Joel Williford, the store’s general manager, flipped on the lights and let customers in to start shopping for the first since March 21.
“Free at last,” he said. “It’s been a long road.”
Williford joined local stores across the city in opening back up on Monday after Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last week that retail shops could begin to reopen at half-capacity as part of a phased plan to restart the economy as the number of COVID-19 cases begins to level out in most parts of the state.
Starting next week, restaurants and bars will also be able to open at half-capacity, along with hair salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and nail services opening by appointment only.
Now, local stores are hoping shoppers will show up to help them dig out from the millions of dollars in lost revenue they’ve racked up since the economy came to a screeching and unexpected halt in March.
Dave Hart, who owns and operates William’s Shoes on East Lincoln Road, said what he saw on Monday gave him hope that his customers would do just that. He said a few people were already waiting in the parking lot before he opened up at 10 a.m., and business was steady throughout the morning.
“It’s been interesting to see the reaction from people and how quickly they want to get back to their normal lives,” Hart said. “I wasn’t expecting that right out of the gate. I was surprised.”
But even with a strong showing from shoppers on Monday, he said, there’s little chance his footwear store will be able to recoup the revenue he lost since closing.
Hart said he received a forgivable loan from the federal Payroll Protection Program to help keep his employees, but even that won’t go far enough to allow his shop to break even after weeks of making barely any profits.
“It helps a little bit, but it doesn’t help when you’re losing $100,000 or more,” he said. “It covers a week or so of sales. You still have seven weeks where you basically didn’t sell anything.
For Jefferson House of Flowers and Boutique, the state’s permission to reopen on Monday came in the nick of time.
Owner and manager Truman Elkins said there was a real chance he would have been forced to permanently close if he’d been forced to stay shut down through Mother’s Day, which has the biggest week of sales along with Valentine’s Day.
“For us to be slowed down on Mother’s Day, it would have really, really hurt us,” he said.
Even with the ability to reopen, the flower shop is still in serious financial straits. Elkins said this time of year, the majority of sales come from high school graduations and proms – all of which have been canceled. Weddings that had booked flower arrangements from the store have also been postponed through at least the end of May.
“We just don’t reopen and get right back in the game,” he said. “There are all kinds of stuff we took hits on that we won’t be able to recoup. We need to have a great Mother’s Day, and then we need to hunker down to figure out what we’re going to do. We’re hoping people reschedule their weddings and events.”
Elkins said the one saving grace for his business was the fact the county allowed flower shops to begin making no-contact deliveries for the last few weeks, which brought in enough revenue to at least pay the bills, along with some of their employees.
“It’s been barely enough to keep the power on,” he said. “You have to have some overhead revenue to run things, and if you’re not getting the work, it’s hard to keep going.”
Now, local stores are keeping their fingers crossed that customers will have enough pent up demand after weeks of being quarantined at home to create an immediate spike in sales to help recoup their losses.
Robert Miller manager Williford said small businesses are all anxiously waiting to see if consumers are ready to start shopping again, or will have reservations about heading out in public as new cases of the virus continue to pop up.
He said every local store in Kokomo is hoping people are ready to start spending money.
“People have been sitting on the same sofa now every day, all day long, looking at it,” he said. “Hopefully they’re ready to replace that lumpy old couch.”
William’s Shoes owner Hart said because his store was forced to close in April, which is one the busiest months of the year, he worries that seasonal demand for footwear has come and gone.
“It will be tough to recoup that loss,” he said. “The key is how much pent up demand does the consumer have? That’s the unknown. Time will tell on something like that.”
But sales are likely to remain slow in the near future as the unemployment rate remains high in Howard County, and major employers like Fiat Chrysler Automobiles continue to stay closed amidst the pandemic, said Charlie Sparks, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. He warned it may take a while to see profits return to normal.
“This is not, at all, like flipping a switch,” he said. “Fewer people on the job means we have less disposable income in the local market, and that results in less spending.”
Jefferson Flowers owner Elkins said he worries that could mean the demise of some local stores that don’t have enough cash in reserves to ride out the downturn.
“This has killed small business in Kokomo,” he said. “Everyone is trying to keep their head above water.”
Sparks said to offset the losses and help give the city’s economy a jump start, residents need to make sure to shop local, especially at businesses hit hard by the virus.
“If we all make more of an effort to trade with local businesses, our economic recovery, locally, will be accelerated,” he said.
Now, Hart said, every local store in Kokomo allowed to open on Monday is more than ready for that happen.
“We’re looking forward to seeing our customers again and talking with them and helping them with whatever footwear needs they have,” he said. “We’re ready to get back to the new normal, whatever that’s going to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.