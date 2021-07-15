The Kokomo Rescue Mission will host back-to-school assistance events at three separate locations next week.
Income-qualified students can receive new shoes, socks and undergarments for the coming school year. Students will also receive a clothing voucher for gently used clothes from the Care & Share Store.
Events will be held on the following dates:
- 3 to 7 p.m. July 20, at Taylor Elementary School, 5500 Wea Drive
- 3 to 7 p.m. July 21, Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. July 22 and 3 to 6 p.m. July 23 at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St.
Students must be between 5 and 18 years of age and accompanied by parent or guardian who has a photo ID.
Parents and/or guardians must also show proof of income, student’s birth date, birth certificate and social security card.
The Indiana Immunization Coalition will hold a vaccine clinic during the events on July 20-22.
For more information, call the Rescue Mission at 765-456-3838 or visit kokomorescuemission.org and click on “Get Involved” then “Events.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.