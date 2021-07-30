TCC, a Verizon retailer on Markland Avenue, will give away free backpacks and school supplies on Sunday.
The store will give away more than 100 backpacks filled pencils, paper, a pencil box, ruler, folders and glue starting at 1 p.m. The giveaway will last until 4 p.m. Snacks and water will also be provided.
The event is first-come, first-served, and parents and children are encouraged to arrive early. However, those who miss out can still get a backpack by talking to a store associate. One backpack will be given away per child present.
The giveaway is part of TCC’s parent company, Round Room LLC, ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
“The start of the school year is an exciting time, and we are thrilled to support the education of the youth in our communities through our School Rocks Backpack Giveaway,” Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, said in a statement. “By providing families across the country with essential school supplies, we’re easing the back-to-school shopping burden and helping set children up for success.”
Nearly 750 stores nationwide are participating in the back-to-school event, according to a news release. TCC has donated 1.2 million backpacks since 2013.
TCC is located at 2020 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
A complete list of participating stores can be found at locations.tccrocks.com.
