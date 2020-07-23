Staff for Indiana Rep. Jim Baird will host mobile office hours in Flora, Mooresville, Kokomo, and West Lafayette.
If constituents would like to visit with a staff member, please call 317-563-5567 to schedule an appointment. Due to COVID-19, staff will adhere to local and state safety guidelines.
The Kokomo event will be held from 9-11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Highland Park Wellhouse, 900 W. Defenbaugh Street, Kokomo
The staff will assist with federal agency issues related to Social Security, veteran benefits, passports and more.
The District Office is located at 355 S. Washington St., Suite 210 Danville. Call 317-563-5567 for more information.
