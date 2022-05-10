When Mari Pawletko-Mund was a teenager, she dreamed of being a chef. She even studied food and nutrition when she attended Illinois State University. But her career path ended up taking her first into insurance, then property supervising and opening her own interior design company in Carmel.
Pawletko-Mund turned 65 in September, but instead of retiring, she decided to finally put her food degree to good use and fulfill her culinary dreams.
And that dream is called the Kokomo Alehouse.
The eatery opened on Pawletko-Mund's birthday last year, serving up unique interpretations of classic bar food, such as wings, beer cheese pretzel bites and five kinds of specialty pizzas.
The menu's centerpiece is the nine burgers, all of which are named after iconic locations and sites in Kokomo. The Haynes burger is made with peanut butter and jelly sauce, bacon and American Cheese. The City of Firsts burger comes with a black bean and chipotle patty, loaded lettuce, tomatoes, peppers and onions.
But the signature dish comes straight from Pawletko-Mund. It's the steak tacos made from her secret brisket recipe. None of the chefs, cooks or staff know how to make it. Only Pawletko-Mund, who comes in regularly to prepare her one-of-a-kind beef.
"I can never get away from making that brisket now," she said with a laugh. "It's like a full-time job. People are coming in here just for that. Anyone can come in and figure out how to make our burgers, but the brisket is a whole different animal."
The menu includes interesting takes on bar food, but in a way, the eatery itself is a unique take on the whole concept of a bar. And that was a deliberate choice by Pawletko-Mund.
She first got involved with the establishment at 1134 Home Ave. when it was Mulligan’s Sports Pub after she married one of its co-owners three years ago.
Pawletko-Mund said at the time, the pub had become more of a club that drew rowdy crowds interested in drinking and dancing, but that business model wasn't working out. The couple ended up buying out the co-owners, and that's when Pawletko-Mund took control of the establishment.
From the beginning, she said, the idea was to reinvent the bar as a calm, relaxing space that drew people from all walks of life — not just younger crowds looking to party.
That included closing the restaurant at 11 p.m. on weekdays instead of 3 a.m., like Mulligan’s. Pawletko-Mund also reimagined the food menu using her culinary experience to focus on unique, made-from-scratch tastes, and added more craft beers and high-end cocktails.
"Our food isn't coming in off the Sysco truck now," she said. "We're cutting our pepperoni and cutting our own chicken and prepping, prepping, prepping."
One of Pawletko-Mund's biggest additions at the alehouse is hosting monthly crafting activities for customers, including making holiday and spring wreaths, painting champagne glasses or planting pots and holding wine-and-canvas-style events. She said they've all been well attended, and she hopes to start hosting those kinds of events more often.
It all ties in with one of Pawletko-Mund's main goals in opening the restaurant: creating a safe and comfortable space for women to come alone, with a group of friends or with their mom.
"I wanted it to be a place where women could come in, sit at the bar and not be bothered and feel very comfortable as a woman," she said. "That is what we have here. We definitely have that kind of environment where you can come in by yourself and not feel intimidated or uncomfortable and feel like you're part of the family."
That same philosophy applies to the wait staff. Pawletko-Mund said she wants to have an establishment where female servers don't feel harassed or threatened and they feel comfortable in their own skin.
"I want to make sure these women feel good about themselves and know they're doing a good job and that they're respected," she said. "As young 20-year-olds, I want them to know I'm like a mom, and if they have personal problems, I want to help. They know that."
But that doesn't mean everyone won't have a good time. Pawletko-Mund said with darts, pool tables and a shuffleboard table, there's plenty of things to do for people hanging out after work and grabbing a couple drinks.
There's also a room stocked with games like Cards Against Humanity or Five Second Rule for those looking for a chill game night. Pawletko-Mund said groups have already started using the large, round table in the back to play competitive card-combat games like Warhammer. When the building housed Mulligan’s, that space was used for beer pong.
A big draw to the eatery has also been the free live music scheduled every Friday night, where a variety of players take the stage. Pawletko-Mund said the shows provide a nice atmosphere for people having dinner or just coming in to listen. When summer rolls around, those shows will be hosted on their back patio, which will have outdoor seating, cornhole and other activities.
Pawletko-Mund said after less than a year in operation, all the changes, new activities and new foods are part of her strategy to find out what customers like and what they don't to create a place that fits well in the Kokomo community. And so far, she's off to a good start.
"You want something to be different," she said. "I'm always trying to come up with something different. Hopefully, moving forward, we just keep getting better and better."
