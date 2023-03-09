RUSSIAVILLE — It took firefighters roughly two and a half hours to extinguish a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon inside a barn on the county’s west side.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m., per initial dispatch, in the 11700 block of West 250 South.
According to Russiaville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Landon Bartley, it was initially a passerby who noticed the smoke and fire coming from the barn and attempted to locate homeowners.
However, homeowners were not there at the time, and Bartley said that’s when the passerby notified 911.
“Burlington (Volunteer Fire Department) was dispatched first,” Bartley said, “and they immediately called for Russiaville to assist. By the time we got there, there wasn’t any visible fire, but heavy smoke was showing.
“Barns like that, there is so much room inside for fire to get advanced and ahead of you that it’s almost like a lose-lose battle. ... It’s unfortunately a total loss.”
No one was injured as a result of the blaze, but Barley did say a 4-H swine that was inside the barn at the time did not survive.
The fire is still under investigation at this time.
