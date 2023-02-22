GREENTOWN — With its new field house complete, Eastern Howard School Corporation has its sights set on the next project — a new high school baseball field.
Eastern school officials are in the planning phase of constructing a new baseball field at its off-campus athletic complex along South 850 East, just south of the town limits.
Preliminary details were discussed during a meeting Monday morning.
The plan is to build a synthetic turf baseball field on the north end of the complex. Included in the project are LED stadium lights, two bullpens, a press box, bleachers for upward of 250 people on both sides of the field and sidewalks leading from the parking lot.
“We have some money right now to get rolling on baseball,” said Superintendent Keith Richie.
The school corporation plans to use a $2.5 million general obligation to finance the project.
A general obligation, or GO, bond is a common financing mechanism for schools. They are more streamlined and less time consuming (preparation, process) than a lease bond, which is how Eastern financed its field house project.
The project will not raise taxes. Eastern took out the $2.5 million in debt to keep its tax rate stable. Travis Hueston, Eastern’s business manager, said had the school corporation not taken on the $2.5 million, the tax rate would have fallen.
The philosophy held by many school officials is that keeping the tax rate stable is preferred over letting the rate drop then asking taxpayers for more money in the future.
Eastern will utilize a progressive design build method for the baseball field project.
Progressive design build locks in a maximum price, in this case not more than $2.5 million. The school corporation establishes a list of features it wants for that price. If the features are not feasible at the preferred price, the wish list is narrowed.
Once those parameters are set, Eastern will advertise the project and ask contractors to prove they’ve done projects similar in scope. From there, a contractor is selected for the project.
It’s a more-involved planning process that also includes ordering materials ahead of time. Eastern used progressive design build to construct its field house and renovate the pool facility.
The project did not face any major delays due to supply chain or material shortages. Eastern hopes to have similar luck with the baseball field.
The timeline has the field ready for game use by the end of March 2024.
Eastern plans to move softball and youth baseball to its athletic complex in the coming years. Those phases will begin when more debt rolls off the books and Eastern can take on more.
“We want to keep the project moving,” Richie said.
Field house wraps up
Contractors are expected finish with the field house at the high school by the end of the month, according to an update given by Rob Young, vice president of business development for Hagerman Group, at a board meeting earlier this month.
The facility sports three basketball courts, a three-lane track and ample locker room space. Renovations to the pool facility wrapped up last year.
An open house and tour of the field house is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Crews were wrapping up some electrical work at the athletic complex, related to the construction of a support building, as of earlier this month. The building will house concessions, locker rooms and storage. Six new tennis courts were also built.
The $20 million project went as planned and within budget. Eastern had set aside some money for a contingency fund, in case of unforeseen expenses, but it mostly went unused.
Hueston said that money, along with interest earned on the bonds for the field house, were used to spruce up other athletic areas.
This includes new scoreboards, sound system, wall pads and a wrestling light in the main gym. The wrestling light was donated.
The weight room received a significant upgrade with all new equipment, paint and lights.
An auxiliary gym received a paint job and new sound system. New flooring was laid in a multi-purpose room. New batting cages are also being added.
In total, Eastern spent about $416,000 in these areas.
