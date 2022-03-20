Northwestern plays against Lewis Cass High School during a basketball tournament fundraiser Sunday at Taylor High School. The event benefitted Taylor senior Alana Johnson who is battling leukemia.
Taylor High School senior Alana Johnson had barely made it to the hospital after finding out her leukemia was back when support came pouring in from the school community.
The Taylor community rallied almost immediately. Teachers video-called her. The cheer team – which Johnson is member of – visited her at the hospital.
Words of encouragement, calls, texts and fundraisers have been near constant.
On Sunday, the larger Kokomo community and beyond came together for the Johnson family in an eight-team basketball tournament fundraiser at Taylor High School.
Jake Leicht, Taylor’s athletic director, got the idea after seeing the area school’s Barstool Twitter accounts trash talking one another.
Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Kokomo jumped on board as a sponsor. Sounding Off podcast helped put together a bracket. Taylor made a selection show video, featuring Leicht, that announced the matchups.
The first round featured teams from Eastern, Kokomo, Lewis Cass, Northwestern, Tipton, Tri-Central, Western and host Taylor.The Barstool accounts put together teams. They were composed of students that did not play for their respective school’s basketball teams.
Anticipation had been building since the selection show video was released at the beginning of this month.
The Barstool accounts traded friendly jabs back and forth. Kokomo’s team dropped a hype video on Twitter.
The fun only continued Sunday.
Student sections were loud and rivaled actual basketball games. Coaches, who were also students, dressed up in sport coats, sweaters and ties. One carried a clipboard. Starting lineup introductions featured student tunnels and choreographed handshakes.
Players flashed the “OK” symbol after made threes. Team benches had the reactions, just like college teams.
Game one featured Eastern and Western. The two teams exchanged baskets in the second half after Western opened the game with a big lead. The game went into overtime, which was a one-on-one, win-by-two-baskets format.
Elijah Buckley won the game for the Comets with a fade-away jumper. The entire team stormed the court.
“I was hoping they (Western) wouldn’t make the three,” Buckley said. “I didn’t want to get gamed on.”
Johnson and her family were in the stands the entire day. The Taylor senior smiled, laughed and caught up with friends she hadn’t seen in a while.
“When I saw it on Twitter, I thought it was crazy,” she said. “I’ve been excited since I saw it. It’s fun to see everyone.”
“It’s very heartfelt to see how the community has come together for Alana and our family,” added her mother, Terry Johnson. “The school, the faculty, the students have been amazing. The outpouring has been indescribable.”
Alana Johnson is attending school online as she goes through treatment. Staying at home also reduces the risk for illness as her body recovers. She was diagnosed with Philadelphia leukemia when she was nine. The cancer occurs when sections of chromosome 9 switches places with chromosome 22. This creates an extra-short chromosome 22, also called the Philadelphia chromosome.
The chromosome creates a new gene that instructs the body to create too much of a certain protein. Too much of this protein causes leukemia cells to grow uncontrollably and overtake white blood cells.
There is a high risk of relapse.
Alana Johnson said the cancer was caught in time and her body is responding well to bio-therapy treatment. She also swears by positivity.
“I can’t do much about it,” she said. “All I can do is stay positive.”
Faith in God is also important, her mother added.
“We’ve been positive and rolled with the punches,” Terry Johnson said.
Alana Johnson is a straight-A student, class president and involved in numerous clubs at school. She’s one of those kids that just about everyone likes, Leicht said.
“She has a very magnetic personality,” he said. “It’s very easy to see why our community has wrapped their arms around the Johnson family.”
Hundreds of people attended Sunday, helping raise nearly $4,000 for the Johnson family.
Terry Johnson said her daughter hasn’t been as sick this time around. She’s scheduled for a spinal tap later this month which will determine if she needs a stem cell transplant. If so, it will be a 100-day hospital stay.
If not, she will continue with bio-therapy, which is a treatment that attacks the bad cells in the body.
The hometown team brought the energy and a win, knocking off Tri-Central. The Titans will play Kokomo in a semifinal game on Tuesday.
Many of Taylor’s players are on the baseball team. Hunter Williams said they practiced for an hour after baseball practice each day.
“I thought we played pretty good,” he said.
Williams had the hot hand behind the three-point line, going 4 for 4. He could be overheard telling anyone who would listen about his stat line.
Kokomo’s student section traveled well and cheered their team to an easy win over Tipton.
Northwestern knocked off Lewis Cass, then beat Eastern to advance to the championship game. They will play the winner of the Taylor-Kokomo game.
Not to be forgotten, Tri-Central’s Carter Foster-Terry won a breadstick eating competition sponsored by HotBox Pizza. He was the fastest to eat six breadsticks.
The second semifinal and championship games will be played Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m., at Taylor High School. Free will donations will be accepted for entry.
