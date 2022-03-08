A Sycamore Elementary student brought a BB gun to school last week, according to Kokomo School Corporation.
The school corporation confirmed to the Kokomo Tribune on Friday that the incident happened. The BB gun was confiscated by school staff. No other information was provided.
“I wish to personally thank the Sycamore Elementary International School staff for their dedication to our students during this challenging incident,” Superintendent Mike Sargent said in a statement. “I also wish to say how proud I am of our Sycamore staff.”
