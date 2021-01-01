A wintry mix of precipitation this morning will transition to rain and freezing rain mixed for the afternoon. Some icing possible. High around 35F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..
Fr. Richard Lightsey takes his turn at ringing the bell in front of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., in honor and memory of each person who passed away due to COVID-19 in Howard County in 2020, on Thursday. The church has a prayer flag installation commemorating each person lost.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Karen Altergott Roberts straightens the prayer flags before St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., rang the church bells once for each person who passed away due to COVID-19 in Howard County in 2020, on Thursday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Chuck Lewis hangs the last prayer flag, commemorating each person who passed away due to COVID-19 in Howard County. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 602 W. Superior St., rang the church bells once for each person who passed away due to COVID-19 in Howard County in 2020, on Thursday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bell tolls 121 times: St. Andrew ceremony mourns COVID dead
For around 10 minutes Thursday afternoon, the bell outside St. Andrew Episcopal Church echoed out across the city. Each ring represented a Howard County resident who died from COVID-19 in 2020.
The bell tolled 121 times.
Each clang sent out a solid, piercing tone, as members from the congregation and the community took turns ringing the bell in the church’s front yard, located at 602 W. Superior St.
Beside the bell hung 121 prayer flags, representing each individual who passed away from the virus.
A little before the ceremony started at 12:30 p.m., church member Greg Wall helped hang the final flags commemorating those who died in the last few days.
“It’s depressing. It’s sad,” Wall said. “As you can imagine, it’s not joyful, but it’s important. It’s about healing, and that’s something we felt like we needed to express.”
Minutes after the last flag was hung, the bell began to toll.
Karen Altergott Roberts, a church member and retired pastor, organized Thursday’s commemoration. She said the idea came from watching a video posted by the Indiana Poor People’s Campaign, in which religious leaders honored those across the state killed by COVID.
“It was a very moving thing,” Altergott Roberts said. “I thought we needed to do something like this.”
That was in late November, when the county’s death toll was at around 85. In just four weeks, the virus had claimed 36 more residents.
Altergott Roberts said some churches around the state held memorials using empty chairs for each person who passed away. With input from church members, she decided on prayer flags as a unique way to honor and mourn the lost.
Each flag is stamped with the image of a pathway leading to a heart, which represents the idea that life is a journey of love, Altergott Roberts said.
“For each of these flags, there is one person who has completed that journey, and they leave behind a lot of others still on that journey,” she said.
But although the image is the same, each flag is a slightly different shape than the others. And that’s for a specific reason.
“The flags are all different, which is meaningful,” Altergott Roberts said. “There are no two alike, because there are no two people alike. To remember and lift up a life is very fulfilling. I wish we could name them all, but we can’t. But we will remember them all as individuals.”
But some names are known to members at St. Andrews. Wall said a couple of church members were those who died from COVID.
“We have firsthand experience here, unfortunately,” he said.
For Altergott Roberts, the event was a way to remember and mourn the local residents claimed by the pandemic. But it also was a way to spur her and the church to fight against COVID – and the fact that the virus has killed so many in nursing homes, as well as the poor and minorities.
“There’s the memorial here and the commemorating of their lives, but it’s also about a desire to do something so that 2021 won’t be as devastating,” she said.
But as the pandemic rages on, even as vaccines have started rolling out around the county, there is sure to be more deaths from the virus that will need to be commemorated next year, Altergott Roberts said.
“Everyone who died this year should be commemorated, but God help us, there will be a whole other year of losses,” she said. “It’s really sad.”
And when those losses happen, Altergott Roberts said, the church and the community will ensure those taken by COVID will not be forgotten.
She prayed for that remembrance as the church bell sent out its final toll, and the American flag beside it was lowered to half-staff.
“We pray, Lord, that all those we remember today would find eternal peace, and those they left behind would find comfort in remembering them,” Altergott Roberts said. “We will always remember.”
To watch a video of Thursday’s ceremony, visit St. Andrew’s Facebook page.
