Supply chain issues continue to impact school construction projects, even those that haven’t started yet.
Kokomo School Corporation pushed back the bid process until next month for its new aquatics center, in the hopes that construction costs come down. The Kokomo Board of School Trustees won’t vote on bids until November.
Kokomo schools is aiming to spend no more than $22 million on a new standalone aquatics center, to be built at the high school campus.
Kokomo Superintendent Mike Sargent told the school board during a work session last week price increases have resulted in changes in the design of the new swimming facility, while other features have also contributed to higher expected costs.
The facility is expected to have two entrances — one for swimmers, another for spectators — on opposite ends. The south side spectator entrance will be away from the pool, meant to prevent slush, dirt and snow from being tracked in and infiltrating the water.
Seating capacity in the new aquatics center will be about 500, an increase over the current 354 inside the high school. Reconfigured seating will result in more near the main lap pool, as opposed to the diving well.
The new lap pool will have more lanes than the current one, which has six.
Sargent said moving seating will allow for a concession area outside of the main swimming room. This area will have TV monitors so people can sit and watch the competition.
A zero-entryway pool is also part of the design. The pool, a non-negotiable requirement for Sargent, allows swimmers to enter at ground level and depth slowly increases. Zero-entryway pools are meant for all swimmers, regardless of ability.
The project will not raise the tax rate as Kokomo schools will use debt replacement to finance the new swimming facility. This is the practice of taking on new debt when old debt is paid off, which keeps the tax rate the same.
Sargent said if bids placed in October are over budget, Kokomo schools will rethink the design to ensure the project stays within $22 million.
“I hope we don’t get to that point, but again like I mentioned we are committed to that amount,” he said. “And that’s where our capacity will be, all things being equal. We are trying to be very cognizant of that.”
The new aquatics center will be built on the west side of campus, near the Haworth Gym entrance. Green space will replace the pick-up and drop-off area near the gym entrance. This is expected to improve traffic flow, especially during dismissal and after sporting events.
The current pool — built in 1967 — is nearing its end. Finding parts for an old pool is difficult. Any renovations would also prove costly. School officials hope to fill in the pool, turning the space into a wrestling room.
Filling in the pool and a covered entrance leading from the Haworth Gym entrance to the new facility are options for the up-to-$22 million project. Whether these options are included in the project will depend on bid proposals. If not, they might be included in a future project, according to the school district.
“Our hope is to include some of those if the prices come down,” Sargent said.
Completion isn’t expected until at least August 2024, depending on supply chains.
