U.S. Senators Mike Braun, R-Indiana, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, on Wednesday introduced the Susan Muffley Act, a bipartisan legislation to restore retirement benefits to over 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees.
The senators’ action comes some five months after the same bill was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives. It has so far garnered almost 30 co-sponsors.
When General Motors filed for bankruptcy during the Great Recession, the U.S. Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC) assumed responsibility for the terminated benefits but could not pay an individual more than a statutory maximum benefit. Therefore, retirees experienced losses to their benefits, affecting 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees, including more than 4,000 retirees in Indiana and 5,000 retirees in Ohio.
“This bipartisan legislation is a long overdue effort that would restore pensions rightfully earned by these American workers,” Braun said in a statement
The legislation — supported by Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives — would restore the terminated pensions, making the retirees whole.
It would make up the difference between the pension benefits earned by Delphi Salaried Retirees and what they received following the GM bankruptcy in 2009. This means beneficiaries who have already begun receiving benefits will receive a lump sum payment of the difference between what was actually paid by PBGC and would have been paid without the limitations, plus interest.
Retirees may pay income taxes on this lump sum over three years to ease the tax burden. All beneficiaries will receive their full earned benefit amount moving forward.
In addition to Braun and Brown, U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin; Todd Young, R-Indiana; Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania; and John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, are co-sponsors on the bill.
For over a decade, the Delphi salaried retirees have been fighting to restore their benefits.
In September 2009, the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association (DSRA) filed a lawsuit against the PBGC to restore their pension benefits. After losing decisions at lower courts, the DSRA petitioned to take their case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to hear the case in January 2022. Congressional action is now the only option for restoring their pensions.
The bill was introduced last year and passed the House, and it received support from Biden, but was not heard or voted on by the U.S. Senate or included in the year-end omnibus spending bill in the Senate, and thus died.
The legislation is named after Susan Muffley, the late wife of Russiaville resident Dave Muffley.
Susan Muffley was part of the DSRA’s core leadership in the effort to restore their pensions. David worked at Delphi as an electronics technician for 31 years, but lost the full value of his pension in 2009.
Despite health problems, Susan avoided seeing her doctor given her family’s financial constraints due to losing their pension. She was ultimately diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died Aug. 9, 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.