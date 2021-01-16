Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning transitioning to snow showers for the afternoon. High near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.