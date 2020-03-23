Lois Rhees’ family had a big cake ordered and ready to bring with them to celebrate a momentous occasion on Saturday.
Rhees, a resident at Wellbrooke of Kokomo, was turning 100 years old.
But the cake was never delivered and no one from her family could celebrate with her.
That’s because earlier this month, Wellbrooke, along with other assisted living facilities, restricted visitors to their campus in an effort to protect their residents, employees and visitors against the spread of COVID-19. The policy applies through the end of March.
For Rhees, that means no in-person, face-to-face family birthday celebration.
But what makes it more disheartening for her daughter Pat Smith is that she can’t call her mom to wish her a Happy Birthday, either.
“It’s so frustrating because she’s totally deaf so I can’t call her on the phone,” Smith said.
Rhees used to live with Smith and her family until she fractured her leg in 2017, which led to her living at Wellbrooke. The fracture was so bad that now she can’t walk.
”Her life is looking out her window watching her birds,” Smith said. “Now she doesn’t have any birds and I’m hoping they’re coming back soon.”
Smith, who lives in Michigan, but spends her winters in Florida, said she couldn’t have imagined it would be a virus that would be the cause of the cancellation of her mom’s 100th birthday party.
Leading up to the visitor restrictions, Smith and her brother had been reminding their mom that her 100th birthday was coming up. Smith said her mom had been looking forward to the party, even though she’s the type to say she doesn’t want any fuss made over her.
Smith said once everything settles down and the restrictions and closures have been lifted, they plan to celebrate her mom’s birthday with an even bigger party.
”It’s hard for her to realize that she has come to this point,” Smith said. “That she’s 100. Imagine what she’s seen in her lifetime. She grew up on a farm in the thumb of Michigan. They were very poor. She went through the war and the Depression and all that. It’s amazing what she’s seen.”
And now Rhees has seen another historic event in her 100 years: the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.”
It’s something we all have to deal with,” Smith said. “We’re beach people and they just closed all the beaches down here in Florida, and the restaurants now. And I understand why it has to happen. But it is freaky.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.