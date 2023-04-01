Busch, Harley and Jerry Payne, a boy, Colton Michael Lee Payne, 6 pounds, 7.7 ounces, at 12:45 p.m. March 15, 2023.
Graham, Lilian and Chris Taylor a girl, A’leena Cyrah-Raen Taylor, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, at 8:33 a.m. March 17, 2023.
Wright, Galadriel and Tijonte McNeil, a boy, Aubri Asiah Bernell McNeil, 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces, at 10:11 a.m. March 17, 2023.
Haerr, Suzanne and Brian Haerr, a boy, Caleb Joshua Haerr, 8 pounds, 15 ounces, at 2:17 p.m. March 20, 2023.
