Hunter, Steven and Holly (Eller), Amboy, a girl, Nova Nadine Lynn Hunter, 6 pounds, 3 ounces, at 7:34 a.m. March 24, 2021.
Archuleta, Tyler and Danielle (Crouch), Amboy, a boy, Boston Tyler Archuleta, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, at 12:11 p.m. March 27, 2021.
Spratt, Jedidihia, and Smith, Brianna, Kokomo, a boy, Zyus Kyree Spratt, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:38 p.m. March 29, 2021.
Lopez, J. Marco, and Stetz, Allison, Kokomo, a boy, Mason Grey Lopez, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 11:53 p.m. March 29, 2021.
