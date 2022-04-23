Warwick, Tre-Vaughn and Indiya (St, Clair), Kokomo, a boy, Elias Lanier Warwick, 8 pounds, 4.3 ounces, at 12:11 p.m. April 8, 2022.
Births, April 23, 2022
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Pump track coming to Northside Park
- Former Miami Co jail building set for demolition
- Four companies expanding broadband in Miami Co
- Miami Co. appoints new health officer
- Education secretary visits Maconaquah High School
- Ham radio operator reflects on 40-year hobby
- New Paris mother found dead in South Bend
- Nickel Plate Trail gets $3.6M to build new trail near Grissom
- Police try to ID boy's body found in Southern Indiana woods, set up tip line
- CVS Pharmacy closing Morgan Street store
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.