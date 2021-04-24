Gamblin, Dustin and Chelsee (Carroll), Kokomo, a girl, Sophee Lynn Gamblin, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 11:59 a.m. April 2, 2021.
White, Tyrus, and Paul, Cheyenne, Kokomo, a girl, Brynliegh Paige White, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:31 p.m. April 2, 2021.
Henderson, Aliyah, Elwood, a boy, Ambrose Marchosias DeMetri Henderson, 8 pounds, at 7:39 p.m. April 7, 2021.
Buster, Korbin, and Smith, Abbigail, Elwood, a girl, Lowen Mae Buster, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 6:36 a.m. April 8, 2021.
Halle, Jeffrey and Shauna (Wilkie), Kokomo, a boy, Oliver Kent Halle, 6 pounds, 5 ounces, at 7:08 p.m. April 8, 2021.
Scheibelhut, William, and Petty, Makenzie, Kokomo, a girl, Delilah Rose Petty, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:56 p.m. April 10, 2021.
Dunsmore, Travis, and Auten, Katie, Kokomo, a girl, Mia Rosalie Dunsmore, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:11 p.m. April 11, 2021.
Morgan, Adam, and Wyant, Usha, Star City, a boy, Barrett Kent Glenn Morgan, 8 pounds, at 4:24 p.m. April 12, 2021.
