Palecki, Destiny, Peru, a girl, Janiyah Marie Palecki, 9 pounds, 0.3 ounces, at 7:56 p.m. April 12, 2022.
Ewing, Brandon and Taylor (Smith), Kokomo, a girl, Kailani Renee Jade Ewing, 7 pounds, at 4 a.m. April 13, 2022.
Hammon, Zachary and Stephanie, Kokomo, a boy, Beckett Andrew Michael Hammon, 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. April 14, 2022.
Humburg, Dylan and Alyssa, Kokomo, a girl, Atley Nicole Humburg, 6 pounds, 13.4 ounces, at 5:05 p.m. April 14, 2022.
Petty, Pharell and Mercedes (Richey), Kokomo, a boy, Latrell Christopher Petty, 8 pounds, 6.8 ounces, at 8:23 p.m. April 14, 2022
Robins, James and Kellie (Main), Kokomo, a boy, Oliver James Robins, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 8:18 p.m. April 18, 2022.
