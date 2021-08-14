Rawlings, Tamara, Kokomo, a boy, Zacharia Joseph Rawlings, 10 pounds, 0 ounces, at 10:10 p.m. July 28, 2021.
Tryling, Justin and Allison (Cass), Westfield, a girl, Penelope Jane Tryling, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 6:19 a.m. July 29, 2021.
Drane, Brennan, and Parrish, Alyssa, Kokomo, a girl, Sylvia Jeau Drane, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:08 p.m. July 31, 2021.
Nesbitt, Yochanan, and Young, Ariel, Kokomo, a boy, Yakari Dayshon Torrance Nesbitt, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 1, 2021.
Gerstorff, Joseph, and Weaver, Brittany, Kokomo, a boy, Dayton Michael Gerstorff, 10 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 1, 2021.
McGrew, Abraham and Maria (Gehring), Kokomo, a boy, Josiah Malachi McGrew, 8 pounds, 0 ounces, at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 2, 2021.
Davis, Krissie, Kokomo, a girl, Zena Lee’Andra Davis, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:38 a.m. Aug. 2, 2021.
Dennis, Travis and Kelsie (Shoemaker), Kokomo, a girl, June Mable Dennis, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:33 p.m. Aug. 2, 2021.
Macias, David and Rae Ann (Long), Kokomo, a boy, Decker James Macias, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 6:26 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021.
Cooke, Ryan, and Cline, Aeriel (Eyer), Kokomo, a girl, Nova Kathyryn Grace Cooke, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. Aug. 3, 2021.
Harris, Dwayne, and Broomfield-Mccoy, Jessica, Kokomo, a girl, Da’Rayne Taelise Harris, 4 pounds, 11 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. Aug. 3, 2021.
