Gerstorff, Joseph, and Weaver, Brittany, Kokomo, a boy, Daxton Michael Gerstorff, 10 pounds, 5 ounces, at 10:22 p.m. Aug. 1, 2021.
Tolley, Gavin, and Fink, Kaitlyn, Kokomo, a boy, Kingston Wayne Tolley, 9 pounds, 6 ounces, at 6:03 p.m. Aug. 5, 2021.
Riley, William and Katie (Mund), Greentown, a girl, Ella Rose Riley, 9 pounds, at 3:48 a.m. Aug. 6, 2021.
Ennis, Matthew and Tiffany (Pinson), Russiaville, a girl, Madelyn Grace Ennis, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, at 9:52 a.m. Aug. 6, 2021.
Harrison, Drake, and Hall, Osha, Russiaville, a girl, Noelah Grace Harrison, 5 pounds, 14 ounces, at 3:17 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021.
Burger, Conner, and Skaggs, Emilie, Sharpsville, a boy, Malakhai Mason Burger, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:09 p.m. Aug. 7, 2021.
Parsons, Seth, and Bennett, Alexis, Peru, a girl, Veda Marie Parsons, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:24 p.m. Aug. 8, 2021.
Paul, Zachariah, and Shoffner, Brandi, Kokomo, a girl, Elizabeth Ann Paul, 8 pounds, 3 ounces, at 3:33 p.m. Aug. 9, 2021.
