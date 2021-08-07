Plake, Karlie, Kokomo, a boy, Slater Andrew Eugene Plake, 5 pounds, 1 ounce, at 9:18 p.m. July 18, 2021.
Stipes, Joshua, and Long, Bethany, Kokomo, a girl, Josslynn Noelle Stipes, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:59 p.m. July 19, 2021.
O’Connor, Hunter, and Smith, Melynda, Peru, a boy, William James O’Connor, 5 pounds, 13 ounces, at 10:33 p.m. July 20, 2021.
Cox, Jacob and Sarah (Ritter), Sharpsville, a girl, Olivia Marie Cox, 7 pounds, 0 ounces, at 6:57 p.m. July 22, 2021.
Wagner, Jesse Sr. and Brittney (King), Kokomo, a boy, Owen Michael Wagner, 5 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. July 23, 2021.
Monroe, Aerick, and Gust, Sarah, Kokomo, a girl, Emily Sue Monroe, 6 pounds, 4 ounces, at 6:18 p.m. July 23, 2021.
Levine, Reno, and Fowler, MyKayla, Kokomo, a girl, MyLiyah Ann Levine, 7 pounds, 0 ounces, at 11:36 p.m. July 24, 2021.
Rodriguez, Carlos, and Campbell, Kayla, Kokomo, a boy, Rylee Jessie Rodriguez, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 4:15 a.m. July 26, 2021.
