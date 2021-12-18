Burgus, Quinton and Alyssa (Perry), Kokomo, a girl, Lyla Rose Burgus, 10 pounds, 2 ounces, at 7:29 a.m. Nov. 16, 2021.
Bosworth, Richard and Kelsey (Lanning), Kokomo, a girl, Magnolia James Bosworth, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 18, 2021.
Harrison, Josh, and Walser, Kebrina, Kokomo, a girl, Willow Grace Harrison, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 4:11 p.m. Nov. 18, 2021.
Geer Jr., Lamar, and Walker, Brooklyn, Kokomo, a boy, Legend Dru’ Geer, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 11:11 p.m. Nov. 19, 2021.
King, Trevor, and Murphy, Hannah, Kokomo, a boy, Dallas Murphy King, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 2:05 a.m. Nov. 21, 2021.
Barron, Silvano, and Vasquez, Sintia, Anderson, a girl, Sophia Elizabeth Barron, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 21, 2021.
Walker, Seth and Abigail (Dockery), Kokomo, a boy, Porter Raymond Walker, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 3:01 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021.
Brubaker, Austin and Katherine (Ellis), Kokomo, a boy, Ezra James Brubaker, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 3:01 p.m. Nov. 23, 2021.
Matthews, Antonio, and Monize, Samantha, Kokomo, a boy, Kouvr Dru Matthews, 7 pounds, 11 ounces, at 11:38 p.m. Nov. 24, 2021.
Sardin, Latricia, Kokomo, a girl, La’Taeyah Kathryn Janae Sardin, 7 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:08 a.m. Nov. 27, 2021.
Burton, Nathaniel, and Conner, Lauryn, Kokomo, a girl, Elisabeth Astrid Burton, 6 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:55 a.m. Nov. 29, 2021.
Cuttriss, Jeffrey, and Phillips, Adrienne, Kokomo, a boy, Ayden Kane Cuttriss, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 1:24 p.m. Nov. 29, 2021.
VanNatter, Madison, Kokomo, a girl, Sailor Mae VanNatter, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 5:02 p.m. Nov. 29, 2021.
Gillund, Thomas and Madison (Rethlake), Kokomo, a girl, Lulena Sawyer Gillund, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 7:41 p.m. Nov. 29, 2021.
Plummer, Micheal, and Golightly, Darian, Kokomo, a girl, Norah Quinn Plummer, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 10:29 a.m. Nov. 30, 2021.
Bass, Cody, and Oglesbee, Mikayla, Kokomo, a girl, Braylin Sue-Ellen Bass, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 2:27 p.m. Nov. 30, 2021.
Hughes, Richard, and Royer, Leah, Kokomo, a boy, Samuel August Hughes, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 3:36 a.m. Dec. 2, 2021.
Eitelman, Kory, and Stackhouse, Megan, Kokomo, a girl, Willow Mae Eitelman, 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces, at 6:18 a.m. Dec. 2, 2021.
Hood, Collin and Sarah (King), Greentown, a girl, Charlotte Rose Hood, 6 pounds, 10.9 ounces, at 1:20 a.m. Dec. 5, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.