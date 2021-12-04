Wolf, Alex and Karlee (Kreutzer), Bunker Hill, a boy, Axel Christopher Wolf, 6 pounds, 11 ounces, at 8:56 p.m. Nov. 9, 2021.
Mummert, Alexander, and Sanders, Rhiannon, Walton, a boy, Cooper Joseph Theodore Mummert, 8 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:01 p.m. Nov. 11, 2021.
Boepple, Herman Jr. and Jennifer (Mumullen), Kokomo, a boy, Hayes Bear Boepple, 9 pounds, 1 ounce, at 1:35 p.m. Nov. 13, 2021.
Pederson, Christopher and Brenda (Guffey), Kokomo, a girl, Ava Lou Pederson, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:43 p.m. Nov. 14, 2021.
Ebeling, Joshua, and Allen, Meagen, Kokomo, a girl, Alayah Reign Ebeling, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 8:32 a.m. Nov. 15, 2021.
