Depew, Marissa and Bailey Depew, a girl, Hazel Avelynn Depew, 5 pounds, 8.2 ounces, at 11:16 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023.
McWhirt, Kinsey Duke and Konner McWhirt, a boy, Kade Michael McWhirt, 7 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 12, 2023.
Johnson, Kiara Koon and Antoni Johnson Jr., a boy, Silas Blaine Johnson, 7 pounds, 13.6 ounces, at 2:10 a.m. Jan. 13, 2023.
McGimpsey, Grace Miracle and Robert McGimpsey, a boy, Simon August McGimpsey, 6 pounds, 6.7 ounces, at 8:25 a.m. Jan. 16, 2023.
McIntosh, Joada Cuttriss and Lucas McIntosh, a boy, Lincoln Elmer McIntosh, a boy, 5 pounds, 8.9 ounces, at 12:02 a.m. Jan. 18, 2023.
Wolfe, Brittany and Michael Wolfe, a girl, Madeline Nichole Wolfe, 8 pounds, at 7:42 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023.
Crabtree, Chloe and Aaron Crabtree, a girl, Olivia Lynn Crabtree, 6 pounds, 15.1 ounces, at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 21, 2023.
Geary, Malorie Marree Coalburn and Turner Jude Geary, a girl, Magdalen Luella Geary, 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces, at 6:35 p.m. Jan. 22, 2023.
Dennis, Will and Drew Dennis, a girl, Eden Sue Dennis, 7 pounds, 12.2 ounces, at 9:47 p.m. Jan. 22, 2023.
Bradley, Nicole Poe and Trace Bradley, a girl, Zyla Mae Bradley, 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces, at 4:31 p.m. Jan. 23, 2023.
Liberato-Byrd, Melissa Byrd and Pelkin David Liberato, a boy, Julian Liberato-Byrd, 6 pounds, 5.6 ounces, at 6:35 p.m. Jan. 24, 2023.
Hunter, Constance McKay and Dalton Hunter, a girl, Gracelynn Marie Hunter, 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces, at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 30, 2023.
Franklin, Cierra Jackson and Joshuan Franklin, a boy, Joshuan Dytwon Franklin Jr., 7 pounds, 9.3 ounces, at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.