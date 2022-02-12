Satterfield, Gavin, and Smith, Amber, Kokomo, a boy, Kingston Lee Roy Satterfield, 7 pounds, 0.9 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. Jan. 26, 2022.
McGimpsey, Robert, and Miracle, Grace, Kokomo, a boy, Sebastian Able McGimpsey, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 27, 2022.
Rhea, Christopher, and Cecil, Morgan, Russiaville, a boy, Rowan Nickolas Rhea, 7 pounds, 13.2 ounces, at 7:40 a.m. Jan. 28, 2022.
Blackamore, Hoshea Jr., and Rose, Haley, Galveston, a girl, Veya Marshailyn Blackamore, 6 pounds, 11.9 ounces, at 5:48 p.m. Jan. 29, 2022.
Karnafel, Matthew and Elizabeth (Barrett), Kokomo, a girl, Avery Kate Karnafel, 8 pounds, 4.6 ounces, at 3:48 a.m. Jan. 30, 2022.
Speck, Mark and Kelsey (Golden), Russiaville, a boy, Asher Hayes Speck, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. Jan. 30, 2022.
Green, Carlton Jr. and Bethany (Helms), Russiaville, a girl, Brayla Michelle Green, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 5:55 p.m. Jan. 30, 2022.
Adkins, Suzanne, Galveston, a boy, Wyndll Joseph Adkins, 6 pounds, 11.6 ounces, at 8:22 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022.
Hayes, Anthony, and Carter, Kathryn, Kokomo, a girl, Karter Ann Hayes, 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces, at 10:32 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022.
