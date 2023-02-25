Bergesen, Chelsea Turner and Johnathan Bergesen, a boy, Ahston Cole Bergesen, 5 pounds, 15.6 ounces, at 9:13 p.m. Jan. 31, 2023.
Grosswiler, Cecilia Calderon and Jacob Grosswiler, a girl, Isabella Grace Grosswiler, 7 pounds, 4.8 ounces, at 3:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2023.
Skelton, Jessica Skelton, a girl, Callie Ann Skelton, 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces, at 12:17 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023.
Carter, Janetta Moore and Anthony Carter, a girl, Violet Rose Renee Carter, 7 pounds, 9.3 ounces, at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 2, 2023.
O’Bryan, Samantha Hale and Marcus O’Bryan, a boy, Atlas Damon O’Bryan, 5 pounds, 10.7 ounces, at 2:14 p.m. Feb. 2, 2023.
Croft, Carley and Dustin Croft, a girl, Dolly Jean Croft, 9 pounds, 2 ounces, at 5:01 a.m. Feb. 5, 2023.
Rankins, Melinda and Daniel Rankins, a girl, JoAnna Arlene Louise Rankins, 9 pounds, at 7:35 a.m. Feb. 6, 2023.
Bowlin, Cassidy Bowlin, a boy, Kamari Michael Bowlin, 7 pounds, 3.3 ounces, at 12:04 p.m. Feb. 7, 2023.
Roberts, Tiffany Ice and Joshua Roberts Sr., a boy, Joshua Russ Roberts Jr., 7 pounds, 1.9 ounces, at 1:34 p.m. Feb. 9, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.