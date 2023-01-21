Harris, Hayleigh Johnston and Braydon Harris, a girl, Skylar Lynn Harris, 5 pounds, 5 ounces, at 1:31 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
Word, Elena and Christopher Word, a girl, Kenna Demry Word, 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces, at 8:52 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
Sheets, Alexandra and Joshua Sheets, a girl, Margot Jean Sheets, 7 pounds, 4.1 ounces, at 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.
Givens, Paris Wallace and Andrew Givens, a girl, Melody Audrianna Suanne Givens, 8 pounds, at 7:21 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022.
Rossi, Cristina Bolognini and Brian Rossi, a boy, Ethan Davide Rossi, 8 pounds, 6 ounces, at 5:38 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
Evans, Courtney and Cornell Evans, a girl, Aliviah Grace Evans, 8 pounds, 6.8 ounces, at 4:32 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
Bugher, Bliss Long and Izaiah Bugher, a girl, Opal Faye-Eileen Bugher, 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces, at 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
Hadley, Allyson McKeaver and Brock Hadley, a girl, Avery Weddell Hadley, 7 pounds, 10.8 ounces, 8:34 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023.
Perrine, Alexis Vandergraff and Jordan Perrine, a boy, Walker Howard Perrine, 8 pounds, 8.5 ounces, at 4:32 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023.
Garza, Rebekah Schue and Paul Garza, a girl, Adalynn Rose Garza, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 12:33 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2023.
McKay, Ashliasya Odem and Dallas McKay, a boy, Rayden Jaxx McKay, 8 pounds, 14.5 ounces, at 2:34 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2023.
Allen, Kylee Young and Montez Allen, a girl, Amiri Monroe Allen, 8 pounds, 14 ounces, at 6:56 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023.
Farrer, Conner Conley and Dustin Farrer, a boy, Colby Rhys Farrer, 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, at 12:36 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023.
