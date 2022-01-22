Swanagan, Andrew and Anna (Austin), Kokomo, a boy, Kolton Allen Austin Swanagan, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 7:49 p.m. Jan. 8, 2022.
Births, Jan. 22, 2022
