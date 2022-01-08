Elrod, Ronald, and Hensley, Kayla, Kokomo, a boy, Ruger Oliver Jacob Elrod, 5 pounds, 4.7 ounces, at 12:34 p.m. Dec. 9, 2021.
Reid, Jon, and Johnson, Cybil, Kokomo, a girl, Luna Renesmee Reid, 6 pounds, 11.9 ounces, at 1:58 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021.
Walden, Benjamin and Shelby (Eikenberry), Hemlock, a girl, Seraphina Noel Walden, 8 pounds, 1 ounce, at 3:51 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021.
David, Kailey, Kokomo, a boy, Ezrah Jo Clay David, 6 pounds, 11.9 ounces, at 4:46 p.m. Dec. 11, 2021.
Stout, Carson, and Shelby, Breann, Kokomo, a girl, Emberlynn Marie Stout, 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 8:58 a.m. Dec. 13, 2021.
Lewis, Richard Jr., and Thomas, Britteny, Kokomo, a girl, Kyla Jeanne Marie Lewis, 8 pounds, 10.3 ounces, at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021.
Reece, Brevin, and Fink, Allysha, Kokomo, a boy, Ky’Aire Michael Reece, 8 pounds, 10 ounces, at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 14, 2021.
Russell, James, and Shaffer, Kaylynn, Kokomo, a boy, Luca Giovanni Russell, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 6:44 a.m. Dec. 17, 2021.
Phillips, Joshua and Amanda (Stahl), Kokomo, a girl, Harleigh Renee Phillips, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2021.
Schaecher, Cody and Brooke (Pederson), Flora, a boy, Liam Robert Schaecher, 7 pounds, 7.2 ounces, at 1:06 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021.
Martinez, Ecko Andujar, and Palecki, Danielle, Peru, a girl, Layla Mae Andujar, 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces, at 6:24 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021.
McCallum, Michael and Kylie (Broo), Kokomo, a boy, Wells Bowen McCallum, 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces, at 8:38 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021.
Gonzalez, Jose, and Alvarez, Hanaydis, Peru, a boy, Liam Gonzalez Alvarez, 6 pounds, 14.4 ounces, at 3:52 a.m. Dec. 21, 2021.
Hogan, Hidemi, and Cooke, Tahnee, Peru, a boy, Koji Ren Hogan, 6 pounds, 7.4 ounces, at 2:58 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.
Gagle, Jay, and O’neal, Josie, Forest, a boy, Bryson James Gagle, 7 pounds, 2.6 ounces, at 5:17 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.
Kimbrough, Jared, and Powell, Macayla, Windfall, a boy, Theodore Scott Kimbrough, 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces, at 10:57 a.m. Dec. 26, 2021.
Williams, Joshua and Angelina (Gurney), Kokomo, a girl, Melanie Arline Williams, 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces, at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 26, 2021.
Lorenz, Colten and Rebekah (Hawbaker), Kokomo, a girl, Stella Jae Lorenz, 7 pounds, 12.2 ounces, at 9:22 a.m. Dec. 27, 2021.
Delay, Chakiem and Katlyn (Cantu), Kokomo, a girl, Amyah Dianne Lee Delay, 6 pounds, at 2:57 a.m. Dec. 28, 2021.
Delay, Chakiem and Katlyn (Cantu), Kokomo, a girl, Naomi J Rue Delay, 5 pounds, 5.4 ounces, at 2:59 a.m. Dec. 28, 2021.
