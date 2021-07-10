Rowe, Weston and Zoe (Salisbury), Kokomo, a girl, Shaelynn Rai Rowe, 8 pounds, 13 ounces, at 5:12 a.m. June 24, 2021.
Killebrew, Tyson, and Field, Elizabeth, Kokomo, a girl, Izabella Irene Emogene Killebrew, 5 pounds, 15 ounces, at 4:15 p.m. June 24, 2021.
Townsend, Robert, and Sykes, Myisha, Kokomo, a boy, My’heir Roy’ale Blessyn Townsend, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:32 p.m. June 22, 2021.
Stough, Matthew and Amanda (Roahrig), Peru, a boy, Riggs David Stough, 6 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. June 22, 2021.
Stough, Matthew and Amanda (Roahrig), Peru, a boy, Walker Eugene Stough, 6 pounds, 10 ounces, at 1:36 p.m. June 22, 2021.
Gilbreath, Matthew, and Garza, Angie-Lee, Bunker Hill, a girl, Malayna Kay Gilbreath, 6 pounds, 14 ounces, at 4:37 p.m. June 27, 2021.
Robinson, Daniel, and Hoover, Emma, Kokomo, a girl, Summer MaryAnn Robinson, 5 pounds, 12 ounces, at 1:39 p.m. June 29, 2021.
Jones, Nathaniel, and Bogue, Jennifer, Kokomo, a boy, Nolan Paul Jones, 6 pounds, 7 ounces, at 3:04 a.m. June 24, 2021.
Daulton, Cameron and Lakendra (Washington), Kokomo, a boy, Kaine Jascere Daulton, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 5:04 p.m. June 26, 2021.
