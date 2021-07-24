Whitaker, Dana, Kokomo, a girl, Kate Storm Whitaker, 6 pounds, 1 ounce, at 7:21 p.m. June 30, 2021.
McKee, Drew, and Reyes, Carolyn, Kokomo, a boy, Morgen Tyler McKee, 6 pounds, five ounces, at 10:34 a.m. July 1, 2021.
Dishner, Brayden, and Root, Sydney, Kokomo, a girl, Ella Mae Dishner, 6 pounds, 12 ounces, at 10:35 a.m. July 4, 2021.
Cronkhite, Tyler, and Wylie, Kirsten (Harmeson), a boy, Rhett Emmons Cronkhite, Russiaville, 7 pounds, 12 ounces, at 4:26 p.m. July 6, 2021.
Hickes, Cheralyn, Greentown, a boy, Olen Anthony Hicks, 7 pounds, 10 ounces, at 6:06 p.m. July 6, 2021.
Sluss, Zachary, and Caldwell, Katherine (Slater), Peru, a girl, Madison Leigh Sluss, 6 pounds, 13 ounces, at 6:50 p.m. July 6, 2021.
Tomlinson, Cameron, and Sunday, Natalie, Galveston, a boy, Jack Adrian Emmitt Sunday, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 10 a.m. July 7, 2021.
Perry, James and Caralina (Cisneros), Kokomo, a boy, Ezra Forrest Perry, 8 pounds, 11 ounces, at 5:12 p.m. July 9, 2021.
Lucas, Tyler and Karly (Sprouse), Kokomo, a girl, Maia Mae Lucas, 6 pounds, 9 ounces, at 6:02 p.m. July 10, 2021.
McCrumb, Bailey, Kokomo, a boy, Jakai Allen Scott Giannotti, 7 pounds, 15 ounces, at 12:39 a.m. July 12, 2021.
Bowie, Stanton Jr., and Pierce, Marisa, Kokomo, a girl, Saniyah Monae Bowie, 8 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:20 a.m. July 12, 2021.
Clark, Jonathan, and Missig, Madalyn, Kokomo, a girl, Ayva Raine Clark, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 1:11 p.m. July 12, 2021.
