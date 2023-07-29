Rex, Alexandria and Mohammad Soos, a girl, Alaia Lynae Soos, 8 pounds, at 3:11 p.m. July 6, 2023.
McCleary, Brittany and Sean McCleary, a boy, Crew Weston McCleary, 8 pounds, 5.3 ounces, at 3:41 p.m. July 7, 2023.
Dunkle, Amorette and Michael Dunkle, a boy, Bodhi Lawrence Dunkle, 6 pounds, 9.8 ounces, at 7:18 p.m. July 7, 2023.
Rodriguez, Ashlee and Brandon, a boy, Oliver Charles Rodriguez, 7 pounds, 0.1 ounces, at 5:15 p.m. July 8, 2023.
Fink, Allysha and Brevin Reece, a boy, Karter Scott Jo Reece, 10 pounds, 11.1 ounces, at 1:03 p.m. July 10, 2023.
Hunter, Addessa, a boy, Kristopher Michael Kay Hunter, 6 pounds, 13.7 ounces at 11:15 a.m. July 12, 2023.
Gallaway, Stephanie and Jesse Ochoa, a boy, Mateo James Luis Ochoa, 6 pounds, 12.6 ounces, at 10:44 p.m. July 14, 2023.
Ogden, Elsie and Patrick Riley, a boy, Andrew Dominique Henry Riley, 8 pounds, 5.3 ounces, at 8:37 p.m. July 16, 2023.
Green, Hannah and Austin, a girl, Elaine Eden Green, 6 pounds, 9.1 ounces, at 9:37 a.m. July 17, 2023
Sunday, Natalie and Ophelia Edwards, a girl, Ophelia Jade Edwards, 8 pounds, 13.1 ounces, at 3:30 p.m. July 17, 2023.
