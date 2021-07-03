Reed, Kalie, Kokomo, a girl, Amelija Lorene Reed, 7 pounds, 8 ounces, at 12:22 p.m. June 16, 2021.
Love, Roderick, and Dickerson, Danielle, Kokomo, a boy, Dorian Oliver Wayne Love, 5 pounds, 9 ounces, at 2:05 p.m. June 16, 2021.
Mane, Narendra, and Gulunjkar, Aditi, Kokomo, a boy, Kiaan Narendra Mane, 8 pounds, 4 ounces, at 12:02 p.m. June 17, 2021.
Haerr, Brian and Suzanne (Shumway), a girl, Amelia Anne Haerr, 7 pounds, 1 ounce, at 12:39 p.m. June 17, 2021.
Gross, Joseph and Rhonda (Bontrager), Peru, a boy, Josiah Scott Gross, 7 pounds, 5 ounces, at 3:17 a.m. June 20, 2021.
Newton, Molly and Brock (Benkarski), Russiaville, a boy, Walker Nash Newton, 7 pounds, 9 ounces, at 11:53 p.m. June 20, 2021.
McCrumb, Patrick and Kayla (Snider), Kokomo, a girl, Elvira Kaylynn McCrumb, 8 pounds, 2 ounces, at 1:35 p.m. June 21, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.