Kuhns, Kalie and Zachary Kuhns, a boy, Colson Scott Kuhns, 7 pounds, 3 ounces, at 10:28 a.m. June 21, 2023.
McCormick, Kelsei and Tyler Maggard, a boy, Cruz Valentino Maggard, 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces, at 4:27 p.m. June 22, 2023.
Mera, Ashlyn and Tyler Till, a girl, Kourtlyn Madison Till, 9 pounds, at 2:36 p.m. June 27, 2023.
Partlow, Shelby and Korey Warner, a boy, Baylen Lane Warner, 7 pounds, 10.1 ounces, at 2:06 p.m. June 28, 2023.
Romine, Elizabeth and Andrew Shafer, a girl, Luna Nicole Shafer, 7 pounds, 11.1 ounces, at 1:03 p.m. June 29, 2023.
Conn, Caitlin, and Justin Rogan, a boy, Jayson William Rogan, 8 pounds, 6.4 ounces, at 8:58 a.m. June 30, 2023.
Lynn, Franki and Zakary Steele, a girl, Marhiana Elayna Rae Steele, 5 pounds, 1.8 ounces, at 12:49 p.m. June 30, 2023.
Wright, Katelyn and Cameron Wright, a girl, Nova Jean Wright, 5 pounds, 11.7 ounces, at 4:56 p.m. July 1, 2023.
